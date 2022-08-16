UAE military chief receives US CENTCOM chief

They also addressed several issues of common concern and exchanged views on them…reports Asian Lite News

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani al-Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Lieutenant-General Michael Corella, Commander of the US Central Command.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship relations and various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the United States of America, especially in the defence and military sectors.

They also addressed several issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

