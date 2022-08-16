ADNOC HQ, Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour

Earlier in the day, the Indian flag was raised at the country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai to mark the occasion…reports Asian Lite News

Landmarks in UAE – Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest edifice and ADNOC Tower in Abu Dhai – lit up in tricolour to mark India’s 76th Independence Day on Monday.

Burj Khalifa’s official Twitter account stated, “We’re lighting up Burj Khalifa tonight in celebration of Indian Independence Day! Wishing them more growth and stability!.”

ADNOC Group took to Twitter and wrote, “ADNOC headquarters lights up with the flag of India to celebrate its independence day. We congratulate the State of India on this happy occasion and wish its government and people further progress and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Murmu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Indian flag was raised at the country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai to mark the occasion.

Indian expats, community leaders and diplomats in UAE have celebrated the 76th Independence Day of India by sharing hope for a brighter future and stronger bilateral relations between both countries.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir led the celebrations by hoisting the Indian tricolour national flag at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

He paid floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. Expats joined the celebrations with slogans and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs.

