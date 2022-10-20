UAE President congratulates Zelensky on 30th anniversary of ties

The President stressed that the UAE will exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Recently, Mohamed bin Zayed had ordered a provision of additional humanitarian relief aid worth US$100 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, underscored that the additional aid stems from the belief of Sheikh Mohamed in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and the UAE’s continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

Al Hashimy also remarked that the UAE has provided similar relief aid in recent months to Ukrainian civilians affected by the crisis, in addition to sending planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova in response to the urgent United Nations’ appeal and the regional refugee response plan in Ukraine.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed the developments in the crisis and the importance of de-escalation and reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The President stressed that the UAE will exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis and help foster an atmosphere conducive to calm and negotiations for the benefit of all parties.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed underscored that the Ukraine crisis has serious ramifications worldwide, including by posing challenges to the global economy and international peace and security.

During the call, he thanked President Zelenskyy for his confidence in the UAE’s efforts to mediate on humanitarian issues, food security, and other matters. His Highness also underscored the UAE’s readiness to continue its efforts and support initiatives to mitigate the humanitarian and economic impact of the crisis.

ALSO READ: DEWA launches World Energy Day campaign

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]