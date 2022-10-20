DEWA launches World Energy Day campaign

World Energy Day focuses on the importance of energy conservation, reducing carbon footprint, using clean and renewable energy, and supporting green economy….reports Asian Lite news

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its annual campaign to promote the World Energy Day, which is observed on 22nd October each year, under the theme “Green Energy is My Choice”.

This comes as part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to involve customers and society members in achieving sustainable development and promoting energy efficiency

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, adopted the initiative along with 54 countries, representatives from the United Nations, the Arab League, and the African Union, during the World Energy Forum 2012 in Dubai.

World Energy Day focuses on the importance of energy conservation, reducing carbon footprint, using clean and renewable energy, and supporting green economy.

To mark the occasion, DEWA is organising a series of virtual lectures in Arabic and English for several governmental, semi-governmental and private organisations. DEWA also launched an internal photography competition for employees on a sustainable lifestyle.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, emphasised that World Energy Day underlines the importance of preserving natural resources, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, as well as increasing the share of clean and renewable energy in the energy mix to support the transition towards a green economy.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy. We are on track to achieve this through our major renewable and clean energy projects that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” Al Tayer said.

