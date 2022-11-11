UAE President, Netanyahu discuss ties

President Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Netanyahu on his coalition’s victory in the last Knesset elections…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over phone call, bilateral relations between the UAE and the State of Israel and ways to achieve peace in the region.

President Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Netanyahu on his coalition’s victory in the last Knesset elections, stressing keenness of the UAE to enhance peace, cooperation and positive partnerships in the region for the benefit of all its peoples.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu, who was toppled last year after 12 consecutive years in power in Israel, made a stunning comeback after his win in the general elections, the fifth since 2019, held on November 1.



Netanyahu will control not just the largest party in the Knesset (parliament), but is poised to return to power leading a 64-strong majority bloc of his religious and right-wing allies in the 120-member Knesset.

