UAE Vice President praises role of humanitarian cadres

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the human element is the basis and the most important and most influential component in enhancing the positive impact that charitable and humanitarian initiatives have on the lives of millions of people, and achieving its lofty goals at a global level.

In a post on his official Twitter account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, said, “Workers and volunteers in humanitarian initiatives have the greatest and most important positive impact in the lives of millions of people with the integration of their efforts because they give their time, energies and attention to those who are in need of help and support, while motivated by the highest and most noble bonds, the bonds of humanity.”

Praising the role of humanitarian workers, His Highness added, “I am proud of the pioneers of humanitarian work, as well as all workers and those belonging to this honourable field, both individuals and institutions in the UAE. Your ideas, efforts and donations have contributed to the consolidation of the UAE’s position and distinction as a global hub for launching humanitarian action and activating successful partnerships to provide relief and support to the needy, the weak and the less fortunate.”

“With the combined efforts of 145,000 employees and volunteers in our initiatives in 2021, we succeeded in reaching 90 million people in 97 countries, and the future will bring more achievements,” His Highness noted.

“We welcome the World Humanitarian Day by renewing our commitment to make every effort and provide all possibilities in the field of humanitarian work. We will continue to empower, qualify and support cadres and mobilise them for the flourishing of the charitable industry and humanitarian work, and expanding its effects in various parts of the world,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid further stated.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives celebrates the World Humanitarian Day, which is marked on 19th August of each year.

The United Nations focuses this year on the importance of strengthening the global coalition for humanitarian action and concerted efforts to confront humanitarian crises, in parallel with the increase in requirements in the field of humanitarian work, especially in terms of food security, climate change, health care, education and sustainability.

