UAE welcomes extension of truce in Yemen

The UAE called on the international community to support adherence to the truce and underscored the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE welcomed the extension of the truce in Yemen for an additional two months in accordance with the terms of the initial agreement and the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced in March 2021.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE commended efforts by the United Nations and Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, to reach a permanent ceasefire followed by a political solution to the Yemen crisis in order to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

The UAE called on the international community to support adherence to the truce and underscored the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen.

Saudi blacklists 25 individuals entities over financing Houthis

The UAE renewed its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its policy in support of the interests of the region’s peoples.

Meanwhile, the Muslim World League (MWL) welcomed on Wednesday the agreement between Yemen’s parties to extend a United Nations (UN) brokered truce for another two months, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

In a press release, MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa commended efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia to achieve such critical outcome for the benefit of the Yemeni people.

Al-Issa highlighted the big role played by the kingdom to strengthen security and stability in the region and the world, in particular through the Initiative of March 2021 to reach a comprehensive solution.

MWL chief also hailed efforts exerted by UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg in boosting commitment to the truce.

ALSO READ: UAE continues lead as top global tourist destination

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]