UAE@51: Marching Ahead

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said UAE will continue to advance under the direction of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in all spheres of sustainable development in order to scale greater heights over the coming 50 years….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE is celebrating its 51st National Day with pride in its unprecedented achievements during its formation and empowerment phases, aided by its enthusiasm to continue its journey, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The country is continuing its significant efforts to shape a prosperous future.

In 2022, it created a distinguished development model covering all political, economic, social, scientific and cultural areas, after presenting a success story in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has maintained its rise in international competitiveness reports and continued the development of its legislative structure. The annual meetings of the UAE Government have witnessed the launch of ambitious national initiatives and projects.

The UAE has strengthened its international presence, stressing its international leadership in the space sector. It has also approved the Federal Budget for 2023-2026 totalling AED252.3 billion.

‘Will scale greater heights’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said that the UAE will continue to advance under the direction of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in all spheres of sustainable development in order to scale greater heights over the coming 50 years.

“Our homeland will always remain a giver and a peacemaker, and we will support local, national, and international initiatives aimed at improving government performance, delivering the future, fostering innovation, empowering local communities, combating poverty, advancing clean energy, and promoting tolerance,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added in his statement to ‘Nation Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed said UAE will progress under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed during the implementation of his plans, strategies, policies and projects in all areas of sustainable development, to achieve new successes in the first year of the upcoming 50 years.

“During this year, our efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic were crowned by a major success the entire world recognised. While the world was still struggling to recover from the repercussions of the pandemic, our country was among the most efficient in overcoming its effects, reflected in many international development and competitiveness indexes,” he said.

The UAE was ranked first globally in 156 indexes compared to 121 indexes before the pandemic and was ranked among the top 10 countries in 432 indexes compared to 314 before the pandemic.

“We continue to empower Emirati citizens by implementing sustainable plans and projects. Therefore, we established a council to ensure balanced national development and advance all regions and villages in terms of development and tourism. We have also adopted a new housing loan policy within a financing programme totalling AED11.5 billion, which will benefit 12,000 families over the next 5 years,” he added.

He reiterated that education remains a national priority in the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed. “Under the framework, a specialist government action team, an efficient educational system, the Emirati community and parents will raise a generation that can lead us to new horizons,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to promote a unified national identity and support Emirati tourism, as part of the Projects of the 50.

“Our country today is one of the ten most attractive destinations in the world, and our objective is to increase our competitiveness and raise the contribution of tourism to our GDP to AED450 billion by 2031,” he said.

Regarding climate change, Sheikh Mohammed said UAE has prioritised climate action at an early stage, and have implemented legislation, action plans and policies to address this issue. “We established the Supreme Committee for Environment in 1975, and we now have the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.”

“Under the framework of the National Climate Change Plan and the Emirates Energy Strategy 2050, we have accomplished tangible achievements in reaching climate neutrality and increasing clean energy production by 2050,” he added.

“Tomorrow, we begin a new federal year, and we will embrace it with confidence and optimism, as well as a determination to accomplish new achievements and successes.”

“In the era of changes, transformations and artificial intelligence, we need to protect our values, heritage and traditions and guarantee a balance between them and new developments.”

“I have great confidence in the UAE’s citizens, who will write bright new chapters in the story of our nation,” he added.

