US transports more ‘stolen’ oil from Syria to Iraqi bases

With the latest shipment, the US has taken a total of 535 tankers of stolen Syrian oil since August 11…reports Asian Lite News

The US forces sent 137 oil-laden tankers from oil fields in northeastern Syria to its bases in Iraq, the latest shipment of stolen Syrian oil to be delivered to US bases in Iraq, state news agency SANA reported.



The latest shipment was sent in two batches from oil fields in the northeastern province of Hasakah early Sunday morning with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said SANA on Sunday.



With the latest shipment, the US has taken a total of 535 tankers of stolen Syrian oil since August 11, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Syrian government has accused the US of stealing the natural resources in Syria, such as oil, gas and wheat.



On August 8, the Syrian Oil Ministry said in a statement that the US and its mercenaries are stealing an average of 66,000 barrels of oil per day in Syria, nearly 80 per cent of Syria’s oil production.



The prolonged crisis has cost Syria’s oil industry direct and indirect losses of $105 billion, according to the statement.

291 killed in clashes

Some 291 Syrian soldiers and Islamic State (IS) terrorists have been killed in confrontations between the two sides since the beginning of this year, a war monitor reported.



The victims include 136 IS members killed in Russian airstrikes in the desert regions of Homs, Sweida, Hama, Raqqa Deir al-Zour and Aleppo, Xinhua news agency quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying late Friday night.



The Britain-based watchdog group said that 155 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in 57 attacks and ambushes by the IS in the desert regions.



The IS has lost key areas in Syria, but remnants of the group are still present in the country’s desert region, resulting in frequent attacks on Syrian military positions and vehicles.

