VP honours winners of Gender Balance Index

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the winners of the federal government’s Gender Balance Index in its 4th round of 2022 in three categories: Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Authority Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Gender Balance Initiative.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the “Mother of the Nation”, was honoured as the ‘Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance’, the award was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

“Sheikha Fatima paid exceptional efforts to support Emirati women. She is a regional and global role model,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth received the award in the category of ‘Best Government Entity Supporting Gender Balance’ at a ministerial level. The award was received by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

The category of ‘Best Federal Entity Supporting Gender Balance’ at an institutional level was awarded to The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and received by its chairman Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi.

The ‘Best Initiative Supporting Gender Balance’ was awarded to The Ministry of Community Development for its “AlSanaa” initiative and was received by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

