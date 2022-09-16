Xi backs India to host SCO Summit

India will host the summit in 2023, which would initiate the process of Iran becoming a full member of the eight-nation influential grouping…reports Asian Lite News

Chinese President Xi Jingping today extended his good wishes to India on taking over the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, adding that Beijing will support New Delhi in organising the summit next year.

India will host the summit in 2023, which would initiate the process of Iran becoming a full member of the eight-nation influential grouping.

Launched in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

PM pushes for ‘transit rights’

Members should grant each other transit rights to ensure better connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the 22nd regional summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan today. He said better connectivity is needed in the regional grouping as there was a global food and energy crisis after global supply chains were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“The SCO needs to focus on bringing diversified and resilient supply chains…for this, better connectivity and access to transit is required,” PM Modi said, adding that India supports mutual trust and cooperation among SCO countries.

The PM said the innovative use of technology is being focused on in our people-centric development model, and India is ready to collaborate with SCO nations.

“We are working towards transforming India into a manufacturing hub…We are supporting innovation in every sector. Today there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in our country,” he said.

On tackling the challenges of food security, he spoke of India’s efforts to popularise millets as an alternative and cheap option.

He also appealed for collaboration on traditional medicine. “India is one of the most economical countries in the world for medical and wellness tourism… We should enhance cooperation between SCO countries for traditional medicine,” he said.

PM Modi later summarised his five-minute remark in a tweet along with pictures from the summit.

“At the SCO Summit in Samarkand, emphasised on the constructive role SCO can play in the post-COVID era particularly in furthering economic recovery and strengthening supply chains. Highlighted India’s emphasis on people-centric growth which also gives importance to technology,” he said.

“At the SCO Summit, also emphasised on tackling the challenge of food security. In this context, also talked about India’s efforts to further popularise millets. SCO can play a big role in marking 2023 as International Year of Millets,” he added in another tweet.

PM, Xi skip informal dinner

In fact, despite being at Samarkand, Xi Jingping was not seen in any of the videos shared by the hosts as the heads of council went on a tour of the Eternal city. The Eternal city is part of the New Tourist Complex – the venue of the SCO summit.

In the videos, Russian President Vladimir Putin can be seen walking right in front along with the host, Uzbekistan President Shavket Mirziyoyev.

Earlier, Modi and Xi skipped the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) pre-summit group events on Thursday, including the formal dinner. PM Modi was among the last leaders to arrive at Samarkand, ruling out his participation in the pre-summit events.

Neither of the two world leaders were seen in the photograph of leaders after the informal dinner, released late night on Thursday.

