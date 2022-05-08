They also participated in organising activities and events such as the UAE National Day, Women’s Day, Haq Al Laila, New Year’s Eve, and International Volunteer Day among others….reports Asian Lite News

177 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) employees contributed 46,560 volunteering hours at Expo 2020 Dubai. Some of them received the ‘Golden Heart’ award from Expo 2020 Dubai for their hard work during the international exhibition.

Volunteers participated in different activities during Expo 2020 Dubai. These included guiding visitors and answering their enquiries, participating in managing school visits, organising entry to the expo, receiving VIPs, assisting country pavilion managers with visitor tours, and translating texts and correspondences with the Expo 2020 Dubai management.

They also participated in organising activities and events such as the UAE National Day, Women’s Day, Haq Al Laila, New Year’s Eve, and International Volunteer Day among others.

DEWA volunteers also took part in events and conferences organised during Expo, such as the World Government Summit, the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, in addition to managing DEWA’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, praised DEWA’s volunteers, commended their exceptional efforts during Expo 2020 Dubai and their commitment to give a presentable image of Dubai and the UAE and make Expo 2020 Dubai an unforgettable experience for millions of visitors from all over the world.

Al Tayer also commended the efforts of the DEWA team who managed DEWA pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion attracted 1,044,743 visitors during the expo. DEWA’s projects, smart and innovative initiatives and efforts in sustainability received wide praise.

The volunteers were proud to be part of this historic event that brought the whole world together in the UAE. They believe that volunteering at Expo 2020 Dubai and other events is a duty to the nation. Employees who received the Golden Heart award from Expo 2020 Dubai included Eid Sayah Obaid from Billing Services; Khuloud Alzarooni and Mohammad Alaghbari from Transmission Power; Eisa Alzarooni from Water and Civil, and Asma Faisal from Power & Water Planning.

DEWA’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai displayed its key projects and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world; the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power; Digital DEWA, DEWA’s digital arm to make it the first digital utility in the world with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage using AI and digital services; the 250MW hydroelectric pumped-storage power plant in Hatta, and other pioneering projects and initiatives.

ALSO READ: UAE ministry recognises work of regional head of Mission to Seafarers

Advertisements

