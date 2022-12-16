Bahrain-UAE non-oil trade grows by 92%

Their total non-oil trade exchange during the same period also amounted to AED188 billion, with imports accounting for AED77.4 billion, exports for AED37.8 billion…reports Asian Lite News

The non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Bahrain over the past 10 years increased by over 92 percent, totalling AED23.7 billion compared to AED12.3 billion in 2012, according to recent data issued by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC),

Their total non-oil trade exchange during the same period also amounted to AED188 billion, with imports accounting for AED77.4 billion, exports for AED37.8 billion, and re-exports for AED72.8 billion while the value of their non-oil bilateral trade at the end of the third quarter of this year totalled AED17.9 billion, compared to AED16.5 billion for the same period in 2021, an increase of 8 percent.

The year 2019 was ranked first in terms of volume of bilateral trade between the two countries over ten years, with a value of AED28.7 billion, and 2018 came in second place, with their non-oil trade amounting to AED28.3 billion.

