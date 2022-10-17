E-scooters o operate in 11 new areas starting 2023

UAE RTA calls on the public to refrain from using e-scooters on tracks that are still under construction to avoid traffic incidents….reports Asian Lite News

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the commencement of e-scooters operations in 11 new residential areas from the start of 2023. As such, the total number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted to operate increases to 21, and the total length of tracks dedicated to bikes, e-scooters, as well as safe and shared routes, rises from 185 km to 390 km.

“Expanding the scope of operating bikes and e-scooters to cover new districts is in line with the Resolution of the Executive Council No. 13 for 2022 endorsed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, regulating the use of e-scooters in Dubai. It supports the efforts aimed to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and the migration to less-polluting sustainable transport. It also encourages visitors to use alternative mobility means and supports the first and last-mile strategy,” said Al Tayer.

“The new areas where the use of e-scooters will be permitted are: Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1. By operating e-scooters in these areas, the total length of the bike and e-scooter tracks will jump to 390 km to serve 114,503 residents of those areas. These tracks relate to main attractions, 10 mass transport stations, and 18 prominent destinations such as public parks and commercial outlets. It will also enhance the first and last-mile journeys and reduce the reliance on private vehicles,” commented Al Tayer.

“The selection of areas and tracks is based on technical studies and data analysis of various Dubai districts to assess them in terms of safety, traffic volumes, the readiness of the infrastructure, population density, and the proximity to metro and public transport stations. RTA collaborates with the General HQ of Dubai Police to ensure compliance with the safety and security standards along with the relevant rules and regulations,” explained Al Tayer.

“Work is up-and-running in those areas to finalise the construction of tracks in line with the top international standards of traffic safety. Improvements currently underway in those districts include ground markings, directional signs, and converting internal roads into safe areas by dropping the speed limit from 40 km/hour to 30 km/hour for the safety of riders,” added Al Tayer.

RTA calls on the public to refrain from using e-scooters on tracks that are still under construction to avoid traffic incidents. The construction of tracks at the new districts is progressing according to plan. Signage of e-scooters and traffic markings are about to be completed at world-class standards of traffic safety. RTA also urges motorists to be more cautious when driving inside those districts and observe the speed limits in place.

The initial phase of constructing biking and e-scooter tracks covered 10 Dubai districts, namely: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covered safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to 185-km long tracks designated for bikes and e-scooters across Dubai, excluding the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam and Al Qudra.

Through its website (www.rta.ae), RTA launched a link enabling interested individuals to apply for free permits for riding e-scooters on safe roads designated by RTA. The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test.

