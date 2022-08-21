KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra

The center has also launched dozens of projects to support Yemen’s health sector and provide medical aid and services to the public…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided urgent aid to Yemenis in the Al-Mahra Governorate who were affected by recent torrential rainfall and floods, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

At least 50 tents and 50 shelter bags were distributed to 300 people as part of the center’s emergency relief project, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Al-Mahra, as well as other southern and eastern governorates in Yemen, have witnessed heavy rain this month.

KSrelief’s immediate response was a continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts to provide support to Yemenis across several regions in the country.

The center has also launched dozens of projects to support Yemen’s health sector and provide medical aid and services to the public.

In July 3,606 people received medical services provided by KSrelief in the Hiran District in the Hajjah Governorate, the report added.

