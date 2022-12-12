Museum of the Future bags global award

The museum won a Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Award, also known as an ‘Edgie’, which is presented by the Association of Science and Technology Centres (ASTC)…reports Asian Lite News

The Museum of the Future (MOTF) has received a global award recognising its commitment to diversity, accessibility, inclusion, and equity, reflecting its vision for a brighter future that is designed with everyone in mind.

The museum won a Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Award, also known as an ‘Edgie’, which is presented by the Association of Science and Technology Centres (ASTC). It was recognised for its outstanding accomplishments in administration and financial sustainability, winning the Business Practice Category. ASTC formally presented the ‘Edgie’ during the ASTCvirtual award ceremony that took place earlier this month.

Majed Jakka Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at MOTF, said, “This award reflects and recognises our continued efforts to make the future – through the museum’s experiences – accessible to all. Our objectives are based on the notion that everyone has an important contribution to make to the future. We firmly believe that a future that is created without contributions from all segments of society is a future that does not cater to everyone in society.”

Inclusivity and diversity are also at the heart of MOTF’s exhibits. For instance, the Future Heroes exhibition encourages young minds to make new discoveries about themselves and the technologies that will be a fundamental part of their futures. It focuses on the belief that everyone can contribute to the future, regardless of their background, age, or physical and mental abilities.

Through its experiences, the Museum of the Future transports today’s generations to the world of tomorrow, offering them a glimpse of potential future scenarios. Its primary objective is to inspire and empower people to reimagine the future and build the kind of world they want to inhabit.

Al Mansoori added, “The Museum of the Future provides a nurturing environment that connects Dubai’s and the world’s creative minds. Diversity and inclusivity are vital ingredients in the museum’s efforts to design and test future concepts alongside its partners. We seek to lead a global intellectual movement that actively explores and foresees future changes in scientific, economic, environmental and social sectors.”

The Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Awards are presented to ASTC members and/or their staff and volunteers in recognition of extraordinary accomplishments that not only enhance the performance of their own organisations, but also significantly advance the science and technology behind it.

Nominations were judged according to tangible impact or lasting effect on the institution’s business efficiency and effectiveness, as well as how the institution applies and demonstrates new ideas and best practices, and how it embodies ASTC’s commitment to diversity, accessibility, inclusion, and equity.

