Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, said that the UAE Government is advancing its international partnerships and cooperation with various governments, through sharing successful practices in various sectors.

He made this statement during his meeting with Tito José Crissien, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Colombia, at the Colombian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Al Olama stressed that the UAE is keen to share successful experiences and practices in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) with Colombia. It will help identify opportunities that will support the transformation to a sustainable knowledge-based economy, through deploying advanced technologies in business development.

Omar Al Olama meets Colombian Minister of Science

He also lauded Colombia’s efforts to deploy advanced technologies in all areas of work and its role in teaching digital skills and developing human capital in this field.

In his meeting with Colombian officials, Al Olama presented the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the country’s related achievements and major programmes and initiatives recently launched, most notably the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the first university of its kind in the world, and digital schools in developing countries which aim to end digital illiteracy.

The sides also discussed ways of encouraging the exchange of expertise and successful practices to face future challenges and utilising digital solutions and advanced technologies to establish new government action models that will support their comprehensive digital transformation.

The meeting then discussed ways of strengthening their partnerships and enhancing their cooperation in capacity building and exchanging expertise, in addition to holding training programmes for young students in Colombia.

The meeting presented Colombia’s achievements in identifying AI ethics and explained its sustainable development goals. (WAM)

