Rashid Rover set for Dec. 11 launch

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) confirmed the new date for the launch attempt of the Emirates Lunar Mission.

The inaugural launch of the Rashid Rover is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, 11th December, 2022, at 11:38 Gulf Standard Time (GST), or 02:38 Eastern US Time.

The initial launch attempt was postponed, allowing SpaceX to perform additional pre-flight checks of the launch vehicle.

Once launched, the integrated spacecraft will take a low-energy route to the moon rather than a direct approach, which means the landing will take about five months after launch, in April 2023.

The launch can be viewed on the MBRSC Livestream at www.mbrsc.ae/lunar

The Rashid Rover, once landed, will explore the characteristics of lunar soil, the petrography and geology of the Moon, dust movement, surface plasma conditions, and the Moon’s photoelectron sheath.

The novel discovery within the unexplored lunar site is one of the many reasons why the Emirates Lunar Mission is one of the most anticipated moon missions.

The mission’s primary goal is to study the Moon’s plasma and to provide answers about Moon dust, the lunar surface, mobility on the Moon’s surface, and how different surfaces interact with lunar particles.

The Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM) – the first Arab mission to the Moon and the fourth globally – includes the development and launch of the first Arab Rover to land on the lunar surface. It will capture photos and collect information and data from “Mare Frigoris”, particularly the “Atlas (crater)” area, which will be explored for the first time.

Rashid Rover will have the latest technologies and innovative devices and is distinguished by its ability to resist the lunar surface temperature, which drops to -173° Celsius.

