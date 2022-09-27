Saudi launches new e-platform to facilitate pilgrims

The “Maqam” platform will continue to operate to allow the design of Umrah service programmes until it is ensured that its services are completely transferred to “Nusuk.sa”…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia today launched a unified government platform “Nusuk.sa”, a new gateway to Makkah and Madinah, facilitating the procedures for their arrival from all over the world, as part of the initiatives of the Pilgrim Experience Programme.

Saudi Press Agency has quoted the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as saying that the new platform has been linked to the services provided on the “Visit Saudi Arabia” to facilitate the pilgrims heading to two holy cities.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said the ‘Nusuk’ platform aims to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims using the latest technologies, and in integration with several government agencies to facilitate procedures, and allow pilgrims and visitors perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

The platform provides a wide range of services and information to pilgrims and visitors that enable them to perform the Umrah rituals with ease, contribute to raising the level of quality of services provided, and enriching their religious and cultural experience, to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The “Maqam” platform will continue to operate to allow the design of Umrah service programmes until it is ensured that its services are completely transferred to “Nusuk.sa”, SPA reported.

