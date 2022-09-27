Metaverse Assembly to cement Dubai’s global status

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is the first event of its kind since H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the Dubai Metaverse Strategy in July…reports Asian Lite News

Expected to bring together 300 delegates and more than 40 global organisations, the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), will cement the city’s global status as a forerunner in the adoption of emerging technologies, leading UAE companies said on Monday.

Majid Al Futtaim, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Digital Dubai, the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and DAMAC are among a cohort of businesses claiming the flagship event, which will feature more than 30 key leaders, experts, and decision-makers across more than 25 sessions and workshops, will be a quantum leap for the country’s private sector.

The event cements Dubai’s position as a major player in metaverse and web 3.0 technologies, providing a platform to explore how immersive digital worlds will reshape the future of business, society and human interaction.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Chairman of VARA, said, “Dubai Metaverse Assembly, organised by Dubai Future Foundation, under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, is a flagship launch that signals Dubai’s readiness to move forward with its Metaverse strategy – and industry engagement is at the core of its success. Aligned with the Emirate’s commitment to leading digital transformation as a prerequisite to the future economy, VARA as the world’s first specialised regulator for the Virtual Assets sector is proud to be part of this initiative. We look forward to facilitating progressive dialogues with global thought leaders, regulators, think tanks, governance custodians and most crucially, industry drivers – even as we collectively build towards responsible tomorrow.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said, “Demand for places at the inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly has been extortionary, reflecting the region’s desire to be at the forefront of the next evolutionary phase of the internet. We will continue to shape the future and embrace the extraordinary potential of new barrier-breaking technologies here. Over two days government and industry will come together to build global synergies, foster new partnerships, share knowledge and explore how we can accelerate the growth of Dubai’s digital economy.”

Christian Kunz, Senior Vice President, Strategy, DIFC, said, “Dubai is making progress on its goal to be one of the world’s top metaverse economies and DIFC is delighted to be partnering with the Dubai Future Foundation to advance this important agenda through the Dubai Metaverse Assembly. DIFC has been a pioneer for innovation and, shaping the Future of Finance and continues to invest in developing capabilities which will allow us to help Dubai achieve its metaverse ambitions.”

Joe Abi Akl, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said, “Dubai’s dedication to advancing technology and digital change is evidence of its leadership’s long-term thinking in terms of exponentially growing and future-proofing the economy. The ongoing metaverse innovation is a dynamic environment brimming with possibilities for unlocking the tremendous potential of the virtual world. The new developments being made represent an exciting range of opportunities to harness. As we support the Dubai Metaverse Assembly’s goal of elevating Dubai as one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies in the world, Majid Al Futtaim will continue to spearhead the advancement of these technologies.”

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Strategic Advisor at Digital Dubai, added, “Dubai is always a forerunner in the adoption of emerging technologies, and our government is always striving for leadership in the field of digital economy, the metaverse and web 3.0. The Dubai Metaverse Assembly will bring our government and strategic partners closer to technology providers from the industry and academic thought-leaders to pave the way and develop strategies and standards necessary to empower the rapid development of the metaverse.”

Ali Sajwani, General Manager of Operations, DAMAC Properties and Chief Executive Officer, D-Labs, said, “Digital assets are becoming an increasingly important part of DAMAC Properties’ operations. Through initiatives such as D-Labs, our team is pioneering the development of fully-fledged online communities, which offer cutting-edge digital real estate and retail experiences. This enables asset owners to interact with their neighbors in interactive virtual environments. Those who invest in our real estate also gain access to DAMAC’s digital assets, as well as Cavalli digital wearables and special de GRISOGONO collections. The Metaverse will play a significant role in taking our business into the future while continuing to branch out into uncharted digital realms. I look forward to discussing related opportunities during this month’s Dubai Metaverse Assembly.”

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is the first event of its kind since H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the Dubai Metaverse Strategy in July. The strategy aims to add $4 billion to Dubai’s GDP, support 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and attract 1,000 companies specialising in blockchain and metaverse technologies to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies.

