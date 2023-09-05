‘Noor – Dreams Empowered’ organized for underprivileged women

The event’s agenda encompassed an array of meaningful activities, including a super specialty medical screening camp, health awareness sessions, and basic life support training…reports Asian Lite News

Emirati Aster Volunteers working with Aster DM Healthcare stepped forward to conduct a health and wellness programme for 50 underprivileged women supported by Emirates Red Crescent. The event named “Noor – Dreams Empowered” was held at Al Mankhool Library and recognized the indomitable spirit of women who have triumphed over adversities to carve out remarkable paths for themselves. The event was inaugurated by a distinguished panel, including Ms. Afra Obaid Al Rumaithi, from Dubai Police; Dr. Juwairia Al Ali, representing Rashid Hospital; Dr. Shanila Laiju, Chief Executive Officer of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centers in the UAE; and Ms. Meaad Ali, a Volunteer from the UAE Red Crescent.

The event’s agenda encompassed an array of meaningful activities, including a super specialty medical screening camp, health awareness sessions, and basic life support training. These sessions were aimed at equipping participants with essential health insights and life-saving skills, thereby further strengthening their ability to navigate life’s challenges.

In addition to the health-focused activities, the event was filled with cultural activities that provided a platform for women to express their creativity and celebrate their diverse cultural heritage. An entertainment session added a joyful touch to the proceedings, offering moments of relaxation and camaraderie.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, commented on the significance of the event, saying, “Emirati Women’s Day is a momentous occasion to acknowledge the remarkable accomplishments of women from UAE who have defied odds and set examples for others to follow. As such it is wonderful to see our Emirati Asterian workforce take the lead in celebrating strength and determination and empowering other women in need to take better care of their own health and well-being. As an organization, we are committed to enable their career path by providing the right opportunities for growth and development.”

Aster DM Healthcare is organizing an inspirational session for their female Emirati workforce by bringing on board Ms. Salama Mohammed – Entrepreneur and Content Creator and Ms. Salma Al Baloushi – First Emirati Female First Officer at Etihad Airways on 28th August – Emirati Women’s Day. Under the theme ‘Together for a Better Tomorrow’, the event would see these inspirational leaders joined by Ms. Alisha Moopen and Ms. Fara Siddiqi – Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, sharing their life’s journey and important learnings to help shape the Asterian leaders of tomorrow.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 4.48 million+ lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat close to a million individuals through mobile medical camps; 230,569 people have benefitted from Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness trainings and 53,426 free surgeries as well as clinical investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 142 differently abled people of determination and treated 813,618 people through medical camps. The aid programme in Somaliland, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen and India has benefitted 304,380 people.

Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID – 19 and has impacted 2 million+ lives through various social activities.

