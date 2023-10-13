Air India Express Welcomes 50 New Boeing 737 MAX Planes

AIX Connect Managing Director Aloke Singh said that with the integration foundation in place, the growth agenda comes forward….reports Asian Lite News

Air India Express is going to induct 50 new Boeing 737 MAX planes in the next 15 months. AIX Connect Managing Director Aloke Singh said this in his weekly message to the staff.

“Over the next 15 months, a total of 50 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will join the LCC fleet, allowing us to grow our network to new destinations and increase flights on existing routes. Our key focus is now the preparedness for deploying this capacity. Already, over 800+ aircrew and other operational personnel have joined us, under various stages of training,” he wrote.

He further stated that the first Airbus 320 aircraft moved under the Air India Express AOC and is already operating services under the IX code.

“One Boeing 737 NG is deployed on domestic route, operating to Guwahati, Imphal, Lucknow ex Delhi/ Mumbai,” said Singh.

“An interline arrangement enabling guests to book a common itinerary across IX and 15 networks is in place. With Al, a code-share allows sale of 15 domestic sectors as a part of an Air India journey,” said Singh.

Singh said that with the integration foundation in place, the growth agenda comes forward. September saw us taking delivery of the first two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“The aircraft were flown back home by our own aircrew supported by the Engineering team, from the Boeing delivery airfield in Seattle, USA, to MROS in India where they are being readied for commercial flights,” he said.

