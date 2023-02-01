Data embassies to be established for digital continuity

Data embassies create a new approach to securing data by leveraging diplomatic agreements bolstered by cloud technology solutions….reports Asian Lite News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the government will set up Data Embassies in the country to facilitate seamless digital transfers and continuity for other nations.

A data embassy is a solution traditionally implemented by nation states to ensure a country’s digital continuity with particular respect to critical databases. It consists of a set of servers that store one country’s data and are under that country’s jurisdiction while being located in another country.



“We will facilitate the setting up of Data Embassies for countries looking for digital continuity solutions,” Sitharaman said during her Union Budget speech in Parliament.

Data embassies are regarded as a tool to ensure a government’s digital continuity, meaning the survival of critical databases to allow the continuation of government even in a situation where governing from within the country’s borders is no longer an option.

Among threats that might lead to such situation are natural disasters, large-scale cyberattacks, and military invasion. In the worst-case scenario, a data embassy could enable government to provide its digital services without the national territory under its control





Small countries around the world are turning to the concept of “data embassies” because they are in need of sovereign and resilient infrastructure.



Estonia, one of the world’s most mature countries in digital administration, authorised a data embassy in 2015. Luxembourg, Monaco and some other nations have adopted the Data Embassy model.



According to a Google Cloud blog post, there are several components that comprise a data embassy.



“A data embassy must have a secure, resilient data infrastructure that can protect a nation’s data from cyber and physical threats. They should have a robust mechanism to ensure efficient data back-up and fail-over, as well,” it said.

