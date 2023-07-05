Omani Magazine celebrates achievements of women in Dhofar

The forum also touched upon the importance of work-life balance for women in Dhofar…reports Asian Lite News

Al Mar’a, Oman’s leading Omani Women Magazine, hosted its 2nd edition of Muntada Al Mar’a at Salalah Rotana Resort in Salalah.

The forum focussed on women empowerment and their contribution to Dhofar’s economy and development under the auspices of His Highness Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar and Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Mashani. The Forum was attended by Dr. Noor al Ghassaniyah, Chairperson, Omani Women Association- Dhofar and Hon. Awadh Al-Mshaikhi, Member of Majlis A’Dawla, in the Dhofar region.

Ominvest was the Presenting Partner for the forum and Havana Salalah and OQ were the Strategic Partners. Muscat Overseas Group, Daleel Petroleum, Nama Dhofar Services, Dhofar Insurance, Octal AP and Minara came on board as Support Partners. National Finance participated in Muntada Al Mar’a as the SME financing partner with Changan Auto and Oman TV as the Auto Partner and Media Partner respectively.

Muntada Al Mar’a witnessed a wide participation of notable women and speakers from the region across various sectors, who inspired and empowered Omani women in Dhofar and enhanced their capabilities. Eiman Al Amri, Central Bank of Oman touched upon Digital banking and enhancing the banking experience for the Dhofari women in the region. Other key notable speakers include, Salma Al Jardani,Social Investment Advisor at PDO, Marah Al Lawati, Operations and Committee’s Affairs at Oman Banks Association, Muna Al Shukaili, Founder & CEO, Al Massa CSR & Marketing Company, Samira Al Bahri, HR Director at MURIYA, Layla Al Shahri, General Manager of Corporate identity and Culture, OQ Salalah, Latifa Said bait Saleem and Susan Mubarak Al Shahri from Nama Dhofar Services and Muna Al Agzoun from Oman Women Association-Dhofar. All the speakers highlighted the juxtaposition of women empowerment and growth in all industries and its impact on the corporate ecosystem. The forum also touched upon the importance of work-life balance for women in Dhofar.

The second session of the forum included interactive presentations and a dynamic panel discussion, with women leaders and entrepreneurs from the Dhofar region. The panel included Dr. Muna Agzouni, Dean, Oman College of Health Sciences, Muna Al-Maashani, Manager Sustainability Strategy and Lean, OQ, Fatima Al-Rai,Senior Administrative, Commercial and Educational Consultant, Initiator of the Future Ahad initiative to empower Omani women, Tafool Al Yaqoubi, National Finance, Maryam Belhaf , SME Owner of Al Shoala Perfumes and Incense, Zayana Al-Badai, Communications Team Leader, Daleel Petroleum and Radhiya Khalfan Al Hashimi, Editor of Al Mar’a Magazine as the moderator.

On the sidelines of the forum, the second edition of “A’Nukhba” book was launched featuring key notable Omani women from the Dhofar region followed by Al Mar’a Excellence Awards honouring inspiring women for their achievements.

