BBBF converts to British Chamber of Commerce Bahrain

The Bahrain British Business Forum (BBBF) is delighted to announce its conversion to the British Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (BCOCB).

The organisation has been established via commercial registration under the auspices of the Bahrain Ministry of Industry and Commerce. Its focus will continue to be on promoting bilateral trade between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom and to generate active business outcomes for all of its member companies and businesses, both Bahraini and British, whether local, regional or global.

The BCOCB seeks to build on the successful platform established over the last 28 years by the BBBF and will continue under the helm of its Chairman, Khalid Al Zayani OBE and Vice Chair, Paula Boast MBE.

BCOCB will operate as a not-for-profit membership organisation for companies trading between Bahrain and the UK. It also affords members the opportunity to access the Global Business Network of the British Chambers of Commerce worldwide. Crucially, this provides connectivity to 76 accredited chambers around the world and 53 UK-based chambers trading worldwide. It is a vital link in today’s global business environment.

On the ground BCOCB will continue to offer its members an expansive local and regional GCC network as well as activities, events and business services.

BCOCB would like to take this opportunity to extend its sincere thanks to its Founding Partners. All are strongly established Bahrain-based businesses, namely Al Hilal Enterprises, Al Arayedh Group Holding, Bahrain Jewellery Centre, Al Zayani Investments, Cebarco and Charles Russell Speechlys. Each of them has offered their generous commitment to the long-term success of the Chamber and its members.

