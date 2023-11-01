Tata Consumer Products Ventures into Energy Drink Market with ‘Say Never’

This energy drink boasts two invigorating variants, namely, Red and Blue, each designed to provide a much-needed vitality boost for those who dare to pursue their dreams…reports Asian Lite News

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), a conglomerate unifying the Tata Group’s prominent food and beverage interests, has announced a bold foray into the rapidly expanding energy drink category with the introduction of ‘Say Never Energy Drink.’ In a strategic move to diversify its product range, this beverage aims to carve a niche in the dynamic world of energy drinks by celebrating the spirit of resilience and unwavering determination.

Priced affordably at just Rs. 10 for a 200 ml cup format, ‘Say Never Energy Drink’ is tailored for individuals who exemplify relentless determination and unwavering resolve in the face of adversities. The brand seeks to pay homage to those who persist, irrespective of the challenges they confront, and continue to push their limits.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vikram Grover, Managing Director of NourishCo Beverages Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, stated, “With this launch, we aim to inspire and energize the doers, the dreamers, and the go-getters of the world. Say Never Energy Drink is not just a beverage; it’s a symbol of empowerment, a companion for those who dare to be different. The launch enhances and complements NourishCo’s overall product portfolio, and through this, we celebrate the heroes who chart their unique paths. This affordable caffeine-based energy drink is tailored for the younger generation, and we are here to fuel their journey.”

In its initial phase, ‘Say Never Energy Drink’ will be available at retail outlets in Karnataka and North Indian markets, priced at just Rs. 10.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer goods company that consolidates the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of products such as tea, coffee, water, ready-to-drink beverages, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks, and mini-meals. Some of its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+, and Tata Gluco+. The company’s food portfolio comprises brands like Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, and Tata Soulfull. With a presence in over 201 million households in India, Tata Consumer Products leverages the Tata brand’s reputation in the consumer products sector. The company has achieved a consolidated annual turnover of approximately Rs. 13,783 crores, with operations spanning both domestic and international markets. For more information about the company, visit their website at www.tataconsumer.com.

