TVS Motor Company Launches TVS X: A Flagship Crossover Electric Vehicle

TVS Motor Company, a renowned manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, has launched the highly anticipated TVS X, its flagship crossover electric vehicle (EV). This innovative machine is poised to redefine the global electric mobility industry with its striking design, exceptional performance, and advanced tech features. TVS Motor Company’s commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future is exemplified by this remarkable addition to their portfolio.

With the growing global adoption of EVs, the TVS X is set to play a pivotal role in carving a niche for itself in the EV industry. Developed from the ground up at TVS Motor’s state-of-the-art R&D facility, this machine is backed by rider-centric engineering, aiming to provide a seamless rider-machine connection. It is designed to evoke desire and appeal, offering thrilling acceleration and an impressive range, making it an ideal zero-emission electric mobility solution. Furthermore, the TVS X introduces a range of safety features, aligning with the company’s vision of creating a clean, intuitive, and technology-driven product. This EV is targeted at young, tech-savvy individuals who set global trends.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, stated, “Our commitment to harnessing technology and innovation for a greener and more sustainable future has led us to create this highly desirable machine. The launch of TVS X is a defining moment in TVS Motors’ journey, as it showcases a made-in-India EV designed for global citizens who are passionate about technology. It is set to inspire a shift towards premium, sustainable, and technologically advanced mobility solutions. TVS X embodies innovation with a disruptive mindset, with sustainability at its core. It represents the next era of clean mobility, offering remarkable performance, premium aesthetics, and integrated, intuitive, and personalized experiences. We believe it will redefine mobility worldwide.”

Key Features of TVS X:

1. Design – Artful Engineering: TVS X boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design that’s visually stunning and aerodynamically optimized. It features a high-precision cast aluminum alloy frame that sets industry standards for stiffness and durability. This frame leads to minimized drag resistance, enhancing the vehicle’s efficiency. The vehicle incorporates innovative light architecture, including a four-element LED headlamp and programmable light sequences.

2. Performance – Rider-First Engineering: The TVS X is built around a “rider-first” philosophy, focusing on rider-machine unity. The vehicle features a TVS Xleton frame that offers exceptional stiffness, agility, and steering precision. Specially developed tire compounds improve grip while reducing rolling resistance. The TVS X is the most powerful EV in its segment, delivering 11kW of peak power, class-leading acceleration, and a top speed of 105kmph. It includes multi-level selectable regenerative modes for efficiency and safety features like ABS and Hill-Hold.

3. Connected Technology – Mobility Reimagined: TVS X offers an intuitive, scalable, and modular rider interface with a 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen – the largest in its class. It features TVS NavPro, an onboard navigation system with EV-specific routing algorithms to locate charging stations en route. The vehicle offers extensive personalization options, including themes and wallpapers, and includes wellness, gaming, live video streaming, internet browsing, and proactive safety features.

The launch of TVS X represents a significant milestone in the evolution of electric mobility. With its exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, and futuristic design, the TVS X is poised to leave a lasting impression globally and solidify TVS Motor’s position as an EV industry pioneer. The company plans to introduce the TVS X in key international markets, leveraging its established network and strategic partnerships.

Bookings for the TVS X are now open on the official website, with deliveries set to commence in November 2023 across 15 cities in a phased manner. The introductory price for the TVS X starts at INR 2,49,990 (ex-showroom Bengaluru), with optional chargers available.

TVS Motor Company also offers an exclusive “First Edition” package for the initial 2,000 units of the TVS X, which includes a concierge service and Garmin Smartwatch, enhancing the ownership experience.

About TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company is a leading manufacturer of two and three-wheelers based in India. The company is committed to harnessing technology and innovation for a greener and more sustainable future. With a focus on performance, design, and advanced technology, TVS Motor Company aims to redefine mobility solutions for a global audience. TVS X is the latest addition to the company’s diverse portfolio, representing a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future in the electric mobility space.

For more information about TVS X and TVS Motor Company, please visit www.TVSMotor.com/TVS-X.

