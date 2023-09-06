PureHealth Acquires UK’s Largest Private Healthcare Group for $1.2 Billion

Abu Dhabi-based healthcare platform PureHealth is set to acquire the UK’s largest independent hospital operator, Circle Health Group, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. The move marks PureHealth’s entry into the UK market and is part of the company’s global expansion strategy…reports Asian Lite News

PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has inked a groundbreaking agreement to acquire the Circle Health Group, the UK’s foremost independent hospital operator. The acquisition, valued at a staggering $1.2 billion, heralds PureHealth’s entry into the UK healthcare sector.

Circle Health Group will join a prestigious roster of healthcare providers under the PureHealth umbrella, including SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Daman – Nation Health Insurance Co., PureLab (the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest lab network), Rafed (Group Procurement Organisation), and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, renowned for pioneering stem cell research.

With this acquisition, PureHealth reinforces its commitment to delivering world-class medical care on a global scale and establishing new clinical care pathways. The organization seeks to leverage its diverse portfolio of healthcare providers to cater to the evolving needs of patients, investing in scientific innovation and healthcare infrastructure across all assets to ensure access to the highest international quality standards of medical care.

This strategic acquisition signifies PureHealth’s inaugural presence in the UK and forms an integral part of the company’s broader global expansion initiatives. Patients in both the UAE and the UK will enjoy the benefits of the acquisition through an expanded network of healthcare professionals, diversified healthcare provision options, and the sharing of knowledge and expertise between the two regions.

Circle Health Group stands out as the UK’s largest national network of private hospitals, known for its innovative neurological and musculoskeletal rehabilitation services, pathway management services, and the distinction of being the first European healthcare provider to enter the Chinese market. In 2019, Centene Corporation, a leading US healthcare enterprise and Fortune 500 company, invested in Circle Health Group and subsequently acquired the remaining equity interests in July 2021.

As part of the acquisition, PureHealth will gain full control of Circle Health Group’s portfolio, which encompasses specialties such as Orthopaedics, Oncology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, and state-of-the-art hospitals. This portfolio includes the UK’s first purpose-built, state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital.

The signing ceremony for this significant acquisition took place in London and was attended by Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, as well as Brent Layton, Senior Advisor to Centene Corporation, and Beau Garverick, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Centene Corporation.

Hammad Al Ameri, CEO & Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, expressed confidence in PureHealth’s growth and success through this acquisition. Farhan Malik, the Group CEO of PureHealth, welcomed Circle Health Group into the PureHealth family and emphasized the mission of driving scientific innovation to enhance the quality and longevity of human life.

Circle Health Group, comprising over 8,200 dedicated employees and 6,500 consultants, operates in more than 60 specialties across over 50 hospitals in the UK. With a record of over two million patient visits annually, the group generates approximately USD 1.3 billion in revenue. Circle Health Group has consistently delivered exceptional healthcare and comprehensive health solutions since its inception in 2004. The group’s growth includes the acquisition of BMI Healthcare, a prestigious and extensive private hospital group in the UK, renowned for excellence.

This acquisition promises to bring a multitude of benefits to both the UAE’s and the UK’s healthcare ecosystems. It will facilitate the exchange of clinical knowledge and the adoption of cutting-edge medical techniques, bolstered by collaboration among medical professionals. Furthermore, it will introduce advanced technologies and a wider range of treatment options for patients in the UAE, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in providing world-class healthcare.

In 2022, Circle Health Group earned accolades as Private Hospital Group of the Year and was recognized as one of the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work For. The organization is celebrated for its patient-focused approach and innovative use of robotics, AI, fully digital pathways, and online booking services in healthcare delivery. Notably, 90% of adults in the UK reside within 90 minutes of a Circle Health Group hospital.

PureHealth recently concluded a USD 500 million equity investment in Ardent Health Services, the fourth-largest private healthcare group in the United States, operating across six states. With its global relationships and international reputation, PureHealth aspires to build upon this legacy through the acquisition of Circle Health Group.

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500-listed company, is dedicated to improving people’s health and wellbeing. It offers fully integrated, high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals across the United States.

PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare group in the Middle East, boasts an extensive network comprising over 25 hospitals, health insurance, more than 160 laboratories, over 100 clinics, and a workforce of over 24,000 employees. Driven by its unwavering commitment to revolutionize healthcare, PureHealth leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to redefine health and challenge life spans. Through efficient data management, PureHealth is actively pursuing the ambitious goal of creating a hospital in the cloud. The organization continues to make a profound impact on individuals’ lives in the UAE and beyond, shaping a sustainable and healthier future for generations to come.

ALSO READ-UAE’s New Clean Energy Push In Africa

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]