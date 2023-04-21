Wipro Consumer Care buys Kerala-based Brahmins

This fresh move comes after its recent acquisition of Nirapara as Wipro is looking at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment…reports Asian Lite News

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Thursday announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins, a traditional vegetarian, spice mix and ready-to-cook brand in Kerala.

This fresh move comes after its recent acquisition of Nirapara as Wipro is looking at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment.

To expand and further consolidate its spices, breakfast and Ready to Cook category, Wipro has taken the route towards adding Brahmins, a home grown legacy brand in Kerala, into its growing Food Business.

Established in 1987, Brahmins is one of the most preferred brands in its home market (Kerala), with ethnic breakfast premix powders, spice mixes, straight powders (spices), wheat products such as — pickles, dessert mixes, and others. The premium flagship products are Sambar Powder, and Puttu Podi which enjoy market leadership position.

Anil Chugh, president, Foods Business, Wipro Consumer Care said this is an exciting time for us at Wipro, as we witness the unprecedented expansion of our Foods Business. Spices and RTC are big categories that are poised to grow significantly.

“Adding Brahmins under the Wipro fold will further bolster our position in blended spices and ethnic breakfast (Puttu-podi, Appams and other Rice products) categories in Kerala and other markets such as the GCC countries, the UK, the US & Australia,” said Chugh.

Sreenath Vishnu, MD, Brahmins said they are confident that “with Wipro’s distribution strength, network, and marketing expertise we will significantly expand our geographical presence and scale Brahmins to newer heights”.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]