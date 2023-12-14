Madhurima Nigam, the visionary behind the event, expressed her passion for contributing to society beyond the realms of Bollywood and entertainment…reports Asian Lite News

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023 celebrated the pinnacle of healthcare achievements at the Al Sahara Desert Resort in Dubai. The grand event was not just an awards ceremony; it was a convergence of healthcare professionals and industry leaders, bringing together the best minds to discuss the future trends in healthcare for 2024.

The festivities commenced with a Conference on Healthcare Trends of 2024 at Meydan Hotel on December 9, setting the stage for insightful discussions on the evolving landscape of healthcare. Khaleej Times and ZEE network lent their support as media partners, adding prominence to the occasion.

Initiated by Andromeda Productions, led by Dubai-based entrepreneur Madhurima Nigam, in collaboration with Jiiber Jaber Entertainment, The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards aimed to honor the unsung heroes of the medical fraternity. Madhurima Nigam, the visionary behind the event, expressed her passion for contributing to society beyond the realms of Bollywood and entertainment.

The main highlight of the event was the award ceremony held at the picturesque Al Sahara Desert Resort on December 10. Renowned personalities like Sunny Leone and Meet Bros added star power to the occasion, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals.



Madhurima Nigam – Founder of Andromeda Productions

Madhurima Nigam shared her motivation, stating, “This is our time to give back to society, and that is why the Healthcare awards interested me, and I decided to support it.” Sunny Leone echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the dedication of doctors and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to entertain them against the mesmerizing backdrop of Dubai’s sands.

Meet Bros, known for their collaboration with Sunny Leone on chart-topping hits like “Baby Doll,” contributed to the musical allure of the night. The duo, previously associated with Madhurima in various capacities, expressed their enthusiasm for creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Aditi Handa, Raul Handa (Jiiber Jaber Entertainment) Chandrima Misra, Madhurima Nigam (Andromeda Productions) Sunny Leone, Harmeet Singh, Dr. Minal Patwardhan , Dr. Umaira Sheikh, Vipul Roy, Manmeet Singh, Khushboo, Dr.. Romit Purohit, Dr. Bimal Chajjer

In essence, The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023 went beyond recognizing excellence; it became a platform to unite, celebrate, and appreciate the healthcare community, reaffirming the profound impact of their work on society.

