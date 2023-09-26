Manish Malhotra’s Designs Shine at Parineeti and Raghav’s Wedding

The bride looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, and the designer took to Instagram to share a photo with a comment on how they went through the ride to get the perfect look…reports N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

After getting married on Sunday at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav finally shared photos of their private ceremony on Instagram.

A dreamy wedding that everyone wishes to have once in a lifetime, not only for the attire and decor but the love visible between the couple in the snapshot completely captivated the internet.

With a touch of pearl on Parineeti’s outfit, which represents love, purity, and wisdom, the newlywed pair looked dashing in pristine ivory wedding customes.

The actress from Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, who couldn’t wait to wed her beloved, wears her now husband’s name on her lehenga veil, which reads “Raghav”, and captions an Instagram photo,” From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

The bride looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, and the designer took to Instagram to share a photo with a comment on how they went through the ride to get the perfect look.

Manish captions, “My dearest Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha many congratulations, lots of love and blessings. Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my atelier and home, our laughter, and your love for tone-on-tone geometrical intricate artwork to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you, all loving memories for life, you bring joy and there is only, and only love for you”.

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the newly-wed couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as they embark on their marital journey. On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav took to their social media handles to share pictures from their wedding in Udaipur.

As Parineeti shared an array of pictures showing herself and Raghav in their wedding outfits, she wrote in the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now”.

Congratulations Pour In for Ragneeti

B-town celebs took to the comments section of her post to wish their best to the actress-politician couple.

Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, who couldn’t attend the wedding, took to the comments section and wrote, “My blessings always” followed by crying, heart, and love-struck emoticons.

Earlier, Priyanka had posted on her Instagram Story, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88”.

Parineeti’s ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Congratulations”.

Neena Gupta wrote, “Congratulations”.

Varun Dhawan wrote, “Congratulations dear one”.

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations you two. Here’s to the best and the best lives together”.

Aditya Thackeray, who attended the wedding, wrote, “Heartiest congratulations Parineeti and Raghav”.

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Stay blessed and forever happy.”

Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons and wished his best to the couple.

In the video from the wedding venue, Manish said: “Parineeti aur Raghav ko bahut bahut pyaar. Bahut acchi shaadi thi, hu logo’n ne itna enjoy kiya hai.”

Gul Panag wrote, “Congratulations you two. Love and blessings.”

The couple, who tied the knot on Sunday, twinned in ivory coloured ensembles for their big day. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza.

ALSO READ-Sid-Kiara wedding dresses designed by Manish Malhotra

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]