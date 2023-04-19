‘Radhika Madan crave for uncertainty’

“I am a learner, excited to see things from the different perspectives of my characters and take back new lessons from each role and their journeys…reports Asian Lite News

Actors may struggle to embody their characters and detach from them, especially when the role is similar or dissimilar to their personality. Actress Radhika Madan shares her experience of playing Shanta in show ‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ and how the character was different, yet similar to her in real life.



Talking about this, she added, “My character Shanta and I are poles apart in our approach, but I think the only similarity we have is we are both passionate and eager, however, apart from that, we are really very different. Shanta is much calmer, composed, self-assured, confident and calculative when it comes to her words, and being an actor, I do crave for the uncertainty, which drives me to challenge myself at every step and explore the uncharted territories, pushing the envelope further and further.



“I am a learner, excited to see things from the different perspectives of my characters and take back new lessons from each role and their journeys. So, I guess I lack the clarity like Shanta because as an actor we need to have more uncertainty to explore new avenues and I am more energetic and expressive than her, but I had a great time playing Shanta and now when I think of it, I do miss her.”



Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by the uber-talented Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others.



‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

