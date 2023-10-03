Reviving Vintage Glamour With Fringed Style

This stunning full-sleeved dress had a v-shaped neckline and was covered in blue fringes that made us think of vintage flapper costumes, which were popular in the 1920s. Isn’t she clearly fashionable…writes Olivia Sarkar

The fashion and entertainment industries are beautifully intertwined together with every thread. By doing this, a vintage phoenix has emerged from the ashes of time; the 1920s fringed dress, which was once a symbol of the roaring flapper era, has been given new life by contemporary Bollywood divas.

Shehnaaz Gill

The actress from the film Thank You for Coming recently attended the TIFF festival in Toronto to promote the film, and she looked stunning in an electric blue off-the-shoulder dress designed by none other than Nicolas Jebran. This dress had a plunging neckline and a corset-like shape. Its lower half was fringed, which contributed to its attractiveness. She certainly looks wonderful.

Alia Bhatt

The gifted actress was recently spotted donning a stunning midi-dress in sky blue from the outstanding collection of Alexandre Vauthier. This stunning full-sleeved dress had a v-shaped neckline and was covered in blue fringes that made us think of vintage flapper costumes, which were popular in the 1920s. Isn’t she clearly fashionable?

Nora Fatehi

Naeem Khan’s gorgeous and sparkling silver bodycon midi dress was spotted on Nora Fatehi. The slender straps and deep, plunging neckline of this sleeveless embroidered dress contributed to its charm. The body-hugging design of the amazing dress cupped the gifted diva’s curves in all the right ways. Does she not have a stunning appearance?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Victoria Secret gala was attended by the Dil Dhadakne Do actress, who wore an eyelet-adorned dark blue Oscar de la Renta sleeveless minidress. This dress’ extraordinary appeal was further enhanced by the fringed attachments on its edges. She completed her outstanding ensemble by wearing this with a matching blazer. Doesn’t she appear elegant?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted looking chic in a semi-sheer ivory minidress with long sleeves. Elie Madi, the renowned designer, is the one who came up with this unique outfit with the high neckline. The body-hugging, tailored design of the outfit allowed the gifted diva to show off her curves. The stunning Dabangg actress’ outfit also had fringes all over it, which boosted its appeal. Doesn’t she have a great look?

(Photo source: instagram)

