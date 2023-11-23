‘Kathaal’ Teaser: A Glimpse into a Haunting Family Drama

The film is slated to hit theaters on November 23, showcasing Mammootty’s relentless commitment to delivering diverse and compelling narratives…reports Asian Lite News

Mammootty, the unstoppable Malayalam megastar, continues his prolific streak with the upcoming release of ‘Kathaal – The Core.’ Following the massive success of ‘Kannur Squad,’ the teaser for Mammootty’s latest venture offers a glimpse into what promises to be a poignant emotional drama.

Narrated by the talented actress Jyotika, the teaser introduces Mammootty’s character, a man distanced from his family and eventually estranged from them, leading to a bitter feud that shatters the once-happy household. ‘Kathaal’ exemplifies the experimental nature typical of Malayalam cinema, renowned for its unconventional storytelling.

Directed by Jeo Baby and written by Paulson Skaria and Adarsh Sukumuran, the teaser sets a haunting and somber tone, not in the fashion of a horror film but due to its raw, down-to-earth, and grounded portrayal. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 23, showcasing Mammootty’s relentless commitment to delivering diverse and compelling narratives.

‘Kaathal – The Core’ unfolds as a mellow and grounded legal-family drama, portraying Mammootty’s character, Mathew, as a serious and reserved individual. The storyline, while not entirely clear, hints at a family in disarray, with Mathew’s wife, played by Jyotika, focusing on her own concerns after more than two decades of marriage.

The trailer suggests a minimalist and rooted approach, with a prominent focus on Mathew’s legal battle involving charges of ‘cruelty’ and hints of a political dimension. The family drama unfolds against a backdrop of perpetual rain, emphasizing the dark and lonely atmosphere permeating the film.

Mammootty’s son in the film faces challenges, contributing to an ominously morose ambiance throughout the trailer. The score by Mathews Pulickan stands out, punctuating the atmosphere with its evocative impact.

As ‘Kaathal – The Core’ gears up for its theatrical release on November 23, audiences can anticipate another compelling performance from the ever-dynamic Mammootty in this thought-provoking exploration of family, loneliness, and societal complexities.

