‘Riptide’ From Malayalam Heads to Rotterdam

Excitement abounds in the Malayalam film industry as ‘Riptide’ secures a spot at the 53rd Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Written, directed and edited by Afrad VK, a promising newcomer, the film will be featured in the Bright Future category, known for its groundbreaking and unconventional cinematic endeavours. The festival is scheduled to run from January 25 to February 4, offering a global stage for emerging talent.

‘Riptide’ is not just a film; it’s a collaborative effort by film studies students from MediaOne Academy, where the project took root. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of the late eighties, the mystery/romance film is a testament to the fusion of education and artistry.

The cast includes Swalah Rahman and Faris Hind, both newcomers, adding a fresh and vibrant energy to the screen. Cinematographer Abhijit Suresh brings visual finesse to the project.

Produced by Komal Unawnay under McBrant Productions, with co-production credits to Jomon Jacob and Afrad VK, ‘Riptide’ represents a new wave of Malayalam cinema breaking onto the international scene.

Hamna Shireen and Sahla PT handle production design, while costume design is by Afrad VK and Fathima Dansha. Hashin Muhammed serves as Chief Associate Director, and Siraj Ul Hasan creates the musical backdrop. Jithin Jospeh manages sound design, and Siju Siby is the colourist. Rogin K Roy leads public relations efforts as the project’s PRO.

The Rotterdam Film Festival, known for championing experimental and independent films, has previously featured Malayalam gems like ‘Family’ by Don Palathara and ‘Malik’ by Mahesh Narayanan. ‘Riptide’ follows in these footsteps, promising to captivate global audiences with its unique narrative.

Notably, the festival has also honoured Indian films with the Tiger Award for Best Film, a recognition earned by the likes of ‘Koozhangal’ by PS Vinodraj and ‘Sexy Durga’ by Sanal Kumar Sashidharan.

As ‘Riptide’ prepares to make its mark in Rotterdam, it symbolizes a significant milestone for Malayalam cinema, showcasing the industry’s potential on the world stage. The global audience eagerly anticipates the film’s screening, recognizing it as a beacon of innovation and storytelling excellence. ‘Riptide’ is poised to ride the cinematic wave at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, representing the best in contemporary Malayalam filmmaking.

