64 Old Compton Street offers affordable Italian delights

A family run restaurant dedicated to providing incredible food at incredible prices, their set menu boasts a variety of sensational dishes built around fresh, seasonal produce and has customers coming back on a daily basis. Their à la carte menu is a favourite with their regulars and tourists alike. A feature by FnB columnist Riccha Grrover for Asian Lite International.

“40 is the urbane older brother, a soho icon, who’s been around for a while and knows where the party’s at, while 64 is the cool little sister who’s new on the scene, made a debut this summer, but intends to make her presence felt. I hope people will love them equally!” – Nima Safei, owner.

For the last 20 years, family-run Italian restaurant 40 Dean Street has been captivating customers, with the likes of Brad Pitt, Rupert Everett and Princess Beatrice among its legions of fans. Now this beloved Soho mainstay has announced a new addition to the family – 64 Old Compton Street.

The latest venture by Nima Safei, himself a much-loved local legend, that opened its doors on 3rd July 2023 is just a two-minute walk away from 40. Like its famous sibling, 64 also transports diners to the heart of Italy with its thoughtfully crafted, purse-friendly dishes. That said, this new restaurant has a very distinct personality.

Guests are greeted with a bold red exterior design that hints at the mischief within. The dining room, with its dark blue hues and antiques, half hidden from view by a café curtain, is intimate and a little decadent, rather like Soho itself.

The menu is divided into three sections: cold, fritti & baked; pizzas & salads and pasta, risotto & oven. Sure to become favourites amongst locals and visitors alike will be a line-up of homemade pastas – think rich and indulgent pappardelle ragu and creamy spinach ravioli with ricotta truffle & mushrooms – pizzas, with mushroom & truffle a particular standout, and devilishly moreish piadina bread with Parma ham, mozzarella, rocket & pesto.

This gorgeous fare is complemented by an equally carefully curated cocktail collection, featuring both in-house creations such as Refuel Martini – a beguiling blend of watermelon juice, sugar syrup and Stolichnaya – and all the classics. A concise but mighty wine list meanwhile focuses primarily on Italian vintages.

The service is extraordinary, the vibe is charming, the interiors are luxe, the portion sizes are generous, the music is upbeat, the atmosphere is relaxed and comfortable not to forget the food taste which is exceptionally great. This restaurant is the pinnacle of affordable and classy dining in busy soho. Highly Recommended!

