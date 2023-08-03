Irresistible recipes with Pistachios

Every delicacy has its own taste and its adored by a large number of people. Here are some recipes curated by American Pistachios to give a different taste to your buds of Pistachios.
PISTACHIO, ASPARAGUS AND BLUE CHEESE RISOTTO (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)
Ingredients:
- 280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)
- 60 ml Extra virgin olive oil
- 40 g Onion
- 50 ml White wine
- 16 g Lemon zest
- 250 g Asparagus
- 60 g Parmesan
- 40 g Unsalted butter
- 800 ml Vegetable stock
- 100 g California Pistachios
- 60 g Blue Cheese
- 5 g Micro green for garnish
- 20 g Salt
- 10 g Black pepper
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, sauté till translucent.
- Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.
- Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on slow flame gradually.
- Keep repeating till risotto is about to be cooked
- Blanch asparagus separately and mix with the risotto.
- Finish risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fiber spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.
- For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.
- Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.
MALAI PRAWNS (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
- 100 g White Onion
- 50 g California Pistachios
- 10 g Ginger Garlic
- 100 g Prawns
- Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste
- 100 ml Coconut Milk
- 20 ml Coconut Oil
Instructions:
- Heat coconut oil in a pan.
- Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
- Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
- Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.
- Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
- Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.
PISTACHIO PANEER (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
- 100 g White Onion
- 50 g California Pistachios
- 10 g Ginger Garlic Paste
- 100 g Paneer
- Curry Leaves, Salt, Green Chili as per taste
- 100 ml Coconut Milk
- 20 ml Coconut Oil
Instructions:
- Heat coconut oil in a pan.
- Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
- Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
- Add turmeric powder, coconut milk to make a gravy.
- Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
- Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.
- Serve hot.
