Irresistible recipes with Pistachios

Every delicacy has its own taste and its adored by a large number of people. Here are some recipes curated by American Pistachios to give a different taste to your buds of Pistachios.

PISTACHIO, ASPARAGUS AND BLUE CHEESE RISOTTO (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)

Ingredients:

  • 280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)
  • 60 ml Extra virgin olive oil
  • 40 g Onion
  • 50 ml White wine
  • 16 g Lemon zest
  • 250 g Asparagus
  • 60 g Parmesan
  • 40 g Unsalted butter
  • 800 ml Vegetable stock
  • 100 g California Pistachios
  • 60 g Blue Cheese
  • 5 g Micro green for garnish
  • 20 g Salt
  • 10 g Black pepper

Instructions:

  • Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, sauté till translucent.
  • Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.
  • Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on slow flame gradually.
  • Keep repeating till risotto is about to be cooked
  • Blanch asparagus separately and mix with the  risotto.
  • Finish risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fiber spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.
  • For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.
  • Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.

MALAI PRAWNS (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

  • 100 g White Onion    
  • 50 g  California Pistachios                    
  • 10 g  Ginger Garlic     
  • 100 g  Prawns   
  • Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste
  • 100 ml Coconut Milk      
  • 20 ml Coconut Oil

Instructions:

  • Heat coconut oil in a pan.
  • Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
  • Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
  • Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.
  • Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
  • Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.

PISTACHIO PANEER (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

  • 100 g White Onion        
  • 50 g California Pistachios                  
  • 10 g Ginger Garlic Paste  
  • 100 g Paneer                 
  • Curry Leaves, Salt, Green Chili as per taste   
  • 100 ml Coconut Milk   
  • 20 ml  Coconut Oil

Instructions:

  • Heat coconut oil in a pan.
  • Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
  • Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
  • Add turmeric powder, coconut milk to make a gravy.
  • Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
  • Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.
  • Serve hot.

