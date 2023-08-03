Indian expat wins UAE’s Mahzooz raffle draw

Originally from Mumbai, Sachin, a 47-year-old CAD technician working at a private company, has been residing in Dubai for 25 years…reports Asian Lite News

A Dubai-based Indian man has won a grand prize of AED20 million in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) leading weekly draw, Mahzooz.

Originally from Mumbai, Sachin, a 47-year-old CAD technician working at a private company, has been residing in Dubai for 25 years.

He was named the winner of the 139th draw held on July 29.

On the day the prize was announced, Sachin had brought home the newest addition to his family, a kitten.

Sachin humorously attributeed his win to the good luck brought by the feline.

The devoted family man lives with his wife and three children.

Overwhelmed with excitement, he shared his astonishment when he discovered he was the lucky winner on a Sunday morning after checking his Mahzooz account.

Speechless and in shock, Sachin immediately informed his wife, who was just as surprised.

“I have been participating in Mahzooz every week, hoping for a big win one day. This victory is a life-changer for my family and me. Not sure what role my kitten has played in this win, but I know it brought me luck,” said Sachin.

Speaking to the press, Suzan Kazzi, Head of Communications and CSR at EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, expressed her elation at the latest draw results, stating: “It comes as no surprise to witness the winners from the Indian community. The vibrant Indian community constitutes the largest base of enthusiastic participants and winners at Mahzooz.

“Till now by our company has awarded AED164,000,000 to 105,000 Indian winners, and the popularity of Mahzooz among NRIs is experiencing exponential growth.” (By Shaneer N. Siddiqui)

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]