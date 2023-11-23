Yoshinori Mizutani Unveils Exquisite Menu at Shangri-La Bengaluru

As the colder days approach, numerous eateries are unveiling seasonal menus to capture the spirit of the upcoming winter season. These restaurants are geared up to embrace the festivities and offer a culinary celebration that aligns with the changing weather. From renowned Chef Yoshinori Mizutani unveiling an exquisite new menu at Shangri-La Bengaluru to the grand reopening of Farzi in Mumbai after an extensive facelift, the dining scene is abuzz with excitement. Meanwhile, Yakii in Pune introduces its innovative Asian Tapas Bar & Restaurant, and Ritual Daily Coffee opens its doors in South Mumbai, promising a haven for coffee enthusiasts. Explore the diverse offerings at these establishments that promise to add warmth and flavor to the colder days ahead.

Farzi, Mumbai

Farzi at Oberoi Mall Mumbai, renowned for its global influence on Indian cuisine with a presence across Canada, the USA, and the Middle East, is proud to announce its grand reopening after an extensive facelift. Farzi Mumbai offers an incredible range of beverages at incredible value the likes that have never before been seen in the city of Mumbai, making Farzi the ultimate destination of great food and great drinks at very low and very good prices. It is safe to say that Farzi is perhaps the best value bar in the city of Mumbai.

Taking patrons on a nostalgic journey through the colonial era of Bombay, the newly revamped Farzi Mumbai boasts an ambiance that seamlessly blends the retro charm of yesteryears with modern elements. From captivating vintage portraits to contemporary features like a dedicated selfie booth for enthusiasts, Farzi offers a unique and immersive environment.

Farzi Cafe was conceptualised with a singular focus on making Indian food hip and cool among the youth of the country. Taking that thought even further the new Farzi is set to welcome a youthful audience with an incredible budget friendly offer that will suit any wallet size. The venue has been meticulously designed to capture attention with ornate pillars, vintage windows, antique light fixtures, and captivating props and backdrops that pay homage to classic times reminiscent of old movies.

While Farzi may exude vintage Bollywood charm, its ambiance is far from old-school. Farzi’s 200 shot menu is the largest in India. Guests seeking the most unique dining and partying vibes, need not look any further as Farzi Mumbai presents a week like carnival atmosphere preaching incredible deals every day of the week. The establishment will offer an array of incredible promotions including great deals of food, beverages and combos!

Address: Shop 2, Third Floor, Oberoi Mall, Near Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Thai Naam, Andheri, Mumbai

Embark on a tantalizing journey through the flavors of Thailand as Thai Naam introduces their newest culinary masterpiece, “The Taste of Thailand” platter, a gastronomic adventure nestled in the heart of Andheri. This culinary heaven beckons food enthusiasts to indulge in a symphony of Thai delicacies that promise to transport taste buds to the vibrant streets and rich landscapes of Thailand.

The star of the show is the specially curated platter, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The non-vegetarian platter boasts an array of mouthwatering delights, including succulent Chicken Dim Sum, a perfect blend of flavors in the Minced Chicken Tart, the aromatic and refreshing Larb Salad with Thai herbs, delectable Wontons, and the pièce de résistance – Prawns with Spicy Thai Sauce, a dish that promises to ignite the senses.

The veg platter is a symphony of flavors and textures for those embracing a vegetarian journey through Thai cuisine. Savor the exquisite Veg Dim Sum, relish the delightful combination of Mee Grob – a corn and water chestnut tart, invigorate your palate with the Pomello Salad, experience the culinary artistry of Wontons, and indulge in the silky goodness of Silken Tofu with Black Bean Sauce.

Each platter is a meticulous selection of tastes from different parts of Thailand, curated to offer a comprehensive and authentic experience of Thai cuisine. Thai Naam takes pride in using high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every bite is a burst of genuine Thai flavors that transport diners to the bustling markets and street food stalls of Thailand.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm

Address: 1st Floor Bay 99 Campus, near JW Marriott Sahar, IA Project Road Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Ritual Daily Coffee, Available in South Bombay:

Ritual Daily Coffee Opens Its Doors To South Mumbai, Creating A Haven For Coffee Enthusiasts.

Brace yourselves, coffee aficionados! “The wait is over as Ritual Daily Coffee, the trailblazer in exceptional coffee experiences, proudly announces the availability of coffee deliveries in the heart of South Mumbai.” Prepare for a thrilling journey into the world of coffee, where every sip is an adventure and every moment a celebration of taste and craftsmanship.From the crack of dawn until the stroke of midnight, our South Bombay sanctuary welcomes you to a realm where coffee is not just a beverage but a vibrant saga of flavors, aromas, and experiences. Picture yourself delving into the velvety depths of a perfectly brewed cup, where the aroma alone transports you to coffee plantations in distant lands.

At Ritual Daily Coffee, we are not merely serving coffee; we are curating a spectacle. This new outpost promises an electrifying ambiance, designed to awaken your senses and ignite your passion for the perfect brew. Be prepared to be enthralled by our skilled baristas, artists in their own right, crafting each coffee cup as a masterpiece, inviting you to embark on a thrilling expedition with every sip. Moreover, in a groundbreaking leap, we extend our reach beyond the confines of our outlet. Your favorite Ritual Daily Coffee creations can now come to you, whether you’re conquering the corporate world at your office desk or savoring moments of relaxation in the comfort of your home. Experience the exhilaration of your daily coffee ritual being delivered straight to your doorstep, promising an excitement-filled coffee adventure at your convenience.

Swiggy: https://www.swiggy.com/restaurants/ritual-daily-coffee-lower-parel-worli-mumbai-774450

Toast & Tonic, Bangalore

Toast & Tonic, the epitome of culinary innovation and artisanal craftsmanship, is proud to announce the launch of its newest menu. This exciting gastronomic venture combines global inspiration with the essence of locally sourced ingredients and house-made preparations, inviting diners to embark on a remarkable journey of flavors and textures.

The newly crafted menu at Toast & Tonic Bangalore is a clear indication of the brand’s steadfast dedication to enhancing the dining experience. Built on the philosophy of elevating the ordinary into the extraordinary, this menu showcases an array of dishes that embody the essence of Bengaluru’s dynamic food culture. Discover an enticing array of culinary delights on the newest menu at Toast & Tonic Bengaluru. Dive into the world of flavors with the Vegan Chickpea & Zucchini Veloute, a creamy vegan soup featuring chickpeas, zucchini, and coconut milk with a curry powder emulsion. For a delightful starter, try the Gobindobhog Arancini – crispy rice balls made with gobindobhog rice, served on a bed of tomato sofrito and crowned with mushroom mousse. Seafood enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Kasundhi Baby Prawns with Garlic Toast, featuring locally-sourced baby prawns in a tantalizing kasundi mustard sauce, served with garlic toast. The Khasi Pork Burger is a standout from the signature Son Of a Bun burger festival, featuring slow-cooked pork belly infused with black sesame paste and mustard oil, and served with pickled bamboo shoots in a buttery bun. And for the mains, savor the exquisite Millet Gnocchi with Romesco Sauce, featuring soft gnocchi made with potato and millet flour, tossed in a roasted pepper and tomato sauce, and topped with crispy sage and parmesan. Conclude your culinary journey with the Nolen Gur Tres Leches, a dessert masterpiece with vanilla sponge soaked in a three-milk mix, topped with nolen gur caramel and pistachios. Toast & Tonic’s new menu is a symphony of flavors that promises a memorable dining experience.

At the heart of this culinary adventure lies the use of local and seasonal produce, demonstrating the restaurant’s dedication to supporting the community and reducing its carbon footprint. The menu features ingredients like gobindobhog rice, kalonji, Gondhoraj lemons, caper berries, and chocolate sourced from Kerala. In addition to this, diners can savor the richness of baby prawns, kasundhi mustard, local grains and millets, and Nolen gur, making it a wide array of locally sourced vegetables, seafood, and meats.

Contact Number: +91 99455 65483

Address: Toast & Tonic – 14/1, Wood St, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, J. P Nagar, Bangalore

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, India’s premier vegan roastery, has joined hands with the renowned alt-dairy brand, Alt Co, to introduce an innovative and delectable coffee menu that promises a flavor experience like no other. The collaboration between these two brands celebrates the commitment to quality, taste, and eco-consciousness.

Alt Co has earned a reputation for its alt-dairy products that not only delight the taste buds but also contribute to a healthier planet and individual well-being.

Address:1316/F, 18 B Main Rd, JP Nagar, 2nd Phase, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078

Time: 8 am to 11pm

Cost for two: Rs. 800/- onwards

ALSO READ-Flavourful Sri Lankan Food in London made with flair: Karapincha

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]