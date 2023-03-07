Aster’s medical and wellness camp for female workers

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Alisha Moopen – Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Many of these women are the enablers of health for their own families and as such the society…reports Asian Lite News

Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare provider networks in GCC and India, conducted a multi-specialty medical and wellness camp at Aster Hospital Muhaisnah, located at Sonapur, Dubai on occasion of International Women’s Day. The initiative benefitted 150+ low-income women workers from the Sonapur camps of GEMS, Abela & CO, Al Ghurair and Enoc.

The Aster Volunteers Diva programme has been at the forefront of empowering underprivileged women through various initiatives over the last few years and has benefitted over 500 women till now. With its third edition this year, the programme focused on equipping low-income women who are working hard to provide for their families back home, with an opportunity to avail health check-ups. Doctors and staff from Aster’s facilities in UAE came together to conduct the medical and wellness camp. The women were also presented with the special privilege cards which can be used to avail discounts on their medical bills at all Aster and Access facilities.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Alisha Moopen – Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Many of these women are the enablers of health for their own families and as such the society. Good health is the backbone for any family and one of the core pillars of the society. It is an honor to enable their access to basic screening services so that they can address any health concerns that they might be facing. The special Aster Volunteers Diva Women’s privilege card that we shared with these women today will ensure that they access the health services as per their needs and choice.”

The event started with a medical camp offering services like basic screening, OBG consultation, Dermatology consultation, Optical screening, and GP consultation. This was followed by a series of music & entertainment activities, games, and wellness programmes for the women. A Basic Life Saving (BLS) training session was also conducted for the women.

Over the last 6 years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement being driven by over 53000 volunteers who have impacted over 4.25 million lives. Recently, on occasion of its 36th Foundation Day, Aster DM Healthcare announced 1000 discounted surgeries in 7 countries as a part of Aster Volunteers’ ‘Kindness is a Habit’ campaign.

