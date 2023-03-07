7 Emirates Sign Historic Net Zero Charter

Through the charter, the seven emirates affirmed commitment to achieving the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway, and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) Report….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of the UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter.

The charter comes to support the objectives of the National Net Zero by 2050 pathway, unveiled at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.

This came on the sidelines of the UAE Cabinet meeting. The Charter was signed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; and top officials of the Executive Councils of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Emiri Court of Fujairah.

The UAE government represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the local governments of the seven emirates will cooperate effectively to implement and monitor initiatives and measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on biodiversity, environment, biosecurity and public health.

Through signing the charter, the governments of the seven emirates affirmed their commitment to contribute in achieving the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway, and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) Report. The charter provides for the development of action plans, policies and strategies for climate action. It relies on measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions in each of the seven emirates, in addition to identifying the activities and procedures that generate those emissions.

Mariam bint Almheiri shed light on how the climate change effects public health, the food and water security, air pollution, wildlife and biodiversity.

“With the UAE hosting COP28 later this year and in line with the Year of Sustainability, today we sign the ‘UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter’, as part of our efforts towards achieving net zero by 2050, and contributing to global climate action in order to ensure a more sustainable future for humanity,” she said.

As part of the charter, local governments will be able to exchange experiences, practices, technologies and innovative solutions, in order to strengthen the contribution in achieving the National Net Zero 2050 Pathway. Governments will be responsible for spreading knowledge and educating the society on climate change issues, to engage them in addressing this global issue.

The Charter will focus on areas and opportunities of the utmost importance in the National Net Zero 2050 Pathway, including the transport sector, construction, industry and other sectors.

Officials hail leadership

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said that the signing and adoption of the UAE Governments Net Zero by 2050 Charter reflects the leadership’s unbounded commitment to supporting climate action and to strengthening efforts to tackle the causes of climate change by pooling the efforts of local and federal entities to achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Through the new charter, we will accelerate our work across local governments to help find innovative, long-term solutions to reducing carbon emissions across every sphere, he added.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, noted, “The UAE has long been a pioneer in sustainability and in adopting environmentally conscious practices. It was the first country in the MENA region to commit to climate neutrality by 2050.”

“By signing the Charter, the UAE takes another significant stride towards securing a brighter future for the generations to come. This milestone reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to global sustainability and a responsible member of the international community committed to achieving climate neutrality, which will be prominently showcased when the country hosts COP28 in November at Expo City Dubai”.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council in Ajman, said that the signing of the Charter reflects the UAE’s commitment to achieving sustainable development and a green economy, establishing more prosperous societies, and enjoying a better future, stressing that it also strengthens the UAE’s position as a global leading model in tackling effective actions regarding climate changes, in order to achieve the government’s goals to serve all mankind.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, Secretary-General of Ras Al Khaimah’s Executive Council, highlighted that the UAE model of integration and joint national actions represents a pioneering civilized approach whose fruits are evident in various aspects of the nation’s journey.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of Fujairah Emiri Court, said that the UAE has succeeded in establishing its position on the world map as an ideal destination for living and working, and has established advanced communities that contribute to achieving steady economic growth by continuing to search for and use new energy sources and invest in renewable energy in building cities in line with the UAE’s climate ambition.

