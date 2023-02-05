G20 Employment Working Group meet ends; priority areas discussed

The third day of the meeting began with opening remarks by the G20 EWG Chair and Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment….reports Asian Lite News

With all G20 countries showing interest and commitment in constructively working towards the objective of the three priority areas of Addressing Global Skills Gaps, gig and platform economy and social protection and Sustainable Financing of Social Security set by the Indian Presidency, the first G20 Employment Working Group meet concluded on Saturday.

The three-day meeting of the Employment Working Group (EWG) from February 2-4 of the Indian Presidency, led by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, had the mandate of addressing priorities of labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced, and job-rich growth for all.

The EWG meetings began on Thursday with a special event that included a panel discussion on ‘Exploring Strategies for Global Skills and Qualifications Harmonisation and developing a Framework for Common Skill Toponomies’.

Extending warm welcome to all delegates and appreciating them for their dedication to the cause of the G20 Employment Working Group in Jodhpur, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called upon the members of the international community in the opening session of the second day to strive together to make meaningful progress in creating more opportunities for decent work and inclusive growth for all people.

The Minister said the theme of India’s G20 Presidency: “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future” is particularly fitting as we come together to discuss the interconnectedness of our economies and our peoples.

He said it serves as a powerful reminder of our shared humanity and the importance of working together to build a better future for all.

“It also underlines that solutions to the labour and employment challenges we face today must be inclusive, sustainable and equitable for all,” he added.

The third day of the meeting began with opening remarks by the G20 EWG Chair and Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The issue of ‘Sustainable Financing of Social Security’ was discussed during the sessions of the day.

International organisations, ILO, OECD and ISSA jointly highlighted the current and emerging challenges in social protection.

They also focused on the overall objective and different structures available for sustainable financing.

The World Bank in its presentation highlighted the need for universal social protection.

