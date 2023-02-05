Bring back old regime of NRIs’ stay in India: Narayana Murthy

Murthy maintained that it is his request to the political leadership and bureaucrats to welcome NRIs….reports Asian Lite News

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Saturday appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to bring back the old regime of allowing the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to stay in the country for 183 days.

Addressing the 14th ‘Development Dialogue’ conference of the Deshpande Foundation in Hubballi, Murthy said, “Though they have no need to do so, NRIs have a heart for the betterment of India. For the same reason, they come and spend time here.”

Murthy maintained that it is his request to the political leadership and bureaucrats to welcome NRIs.

“They come with tremendous value… We should welcome them with open arms and reduce frictions for them,” he said.

The decision to reduce the stay of NRIs from 183 days to 120 days in a financial year has made the country lose 63 days of the presence of NRIs, who work for the betterment of the Indian society, Murthy said.

“My humble request to the Union Finance Minister is to bring back the old regime in this regard and allow the NRIs who will make life of the local people better to stay for a longer period,” he said.

“The objective of turning the dreams of the founding fathers of our country to provide the poorest child in the remote village with access to good education, healthcare, nutrition and a sheter would be achieved fast through embracing NRIs, who come with tremendous value,” Murthy added.

“There is nothing wrong if the stay of NRIs is increased to 250 days. The country would only benefit as their presence will make the nation better. It will have an impact on the startups as well,” he said.

