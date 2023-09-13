Punjab Unveils Bold Strategy to Be A Premier Global Tourist Destination

Harkirat Singh Ahluwalia, Founder of Citrus County, highlighted the popularity of farm stays and home stays as immersive experiences for visitors…writes Antariksh Singh/ Khalasa Vox

In a bid to establish itself as a top global tourist destination, the state government has revealed a comprehensive strategy that embraces the idea that “One size doesn’t fit all.” This forward-looking approach encompasses a wide range of themes, each designed to cater to the diverse preferences of potential visitors. These themes include transforming Amritsar into a sought-after wedding destination, promoting heritage tourism, eco and farm retreats, exploring hinterlands, colonial history, wellness, and even media and entertainment tourism. The state aims to provide a rich and varied array of experiences to travelers from around the world, says Khalsa Vox

Despite being rich in cultural and historical treasures, the state’s legacy has remained underutilized for the past seven decades. Gurinder Singh Johal, Founder of Amritsar Heritage Walks, emphasized the importance of preserving and showcasing the state’s remarkable monuments and palaces. He urged authorities to draw inspiration from the Lahore City Walled Authority, which has excelled in heritage conservation.

Furthermore, the state’s focus extends to eco and farm tourism, capitalizing on the growing trend of travelers seeking authentic cultural encounters. Harkirat Singh Ahluwalia, Founder of Citrus County, highlighted the popularity of farm stays and home stays as immersive experiences for visitors.

During an enlightening session, Kuldeep Singh, Associate Director at KPMG, revealed that the state has taken a significant step toward wellness tourism with the release of its first draft of the Wellness Tourism Policy. This pioneering policy envisions the establishment of resorts and wellness centers offering a range of services, including ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga, meditation, and skincare treatments.

With this multifaceted approach, the state government aims to unlock the full potential of its cultural, historical, and natural treasures, attracting tourists from all corners of the globe. This ambitious vision promises to position the state as a top-tier global tourist destination while contributing to its sustainable growth and development.

