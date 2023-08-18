Kashmir women cricket league set to kick off from Aug 19

This prestigious event holds significance for both cricket aficionados and players who have long awaited an opportunity to witness such exceptional talent up close…reports Asian Lite News

Highly anticipated Kashmir Women Cricket League is set to take place from 19 Aug to 26 Aug in the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar under the aegis of the 31 Sub Area & Chinar Corps. This thrilling cricket tournament, featuring some of the most talented teams in the region will commence with opening Ceremony at 09:00AM on 19 Aug 2023. With an illustrious list of participants, Kashmir WCL is shaping up to be a celebration of cricket excellence. 12 teams hailing from various parts of the region will compete over the course of eight days, showcasing their remarkable talent and passion for the game.

The teams will sweat out for Player of the match title in each match, Best batsmen and bowler of the tournament and Player of the tournament title. In addition, the Winners and the Runners up will be awarded with a Trophy and cash award. In the Final match, scheduled at 02:30 pm on 26 Aug 2023, the world’s renowned cricketer Mithali Raj will grace the event as the esteemed Guest of Honour.

Known for her exceptional talent, Mithali Raj has inspired countless cricketers around the globe and continues to be an emblem of perseverance and dedication. Her presence will undoubtedly elevate the excitement and prestige of the tournament, leaving an indelible mark on all those in attendance. Additionally, Manoj Sinha, the honourable Lieutenant Governor of J&K will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest for the finals of Kashmir WCL. His notable contribution to sports and unwavering support towards nurturing talent in Kashmir makes him the perfect choice to grace this momentous occasion. As an ardent sports enthusiast, his presence will undoubtedly inspire players and spectators alike, further enhancing the tournament’s grandeur.

This prestigious event holds significance for both cricket aficionados and players who have long awaited an opportunity to witness such exceptional talent up close. Chinar Corps is committed to promoting sports and empowering youth within the Valley. With a rich history of conducting successful sporting events, Chinar Corps consistently strives to provide unparalleled experiences for athletes and spectators alike.

