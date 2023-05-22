Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins Malaysia visit

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy….reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on an official visit.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was received by His Royal Highness Prince Hassanal Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Pahang; and YB Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry bin Abd Kadir, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy.

Sheikh Khaled is being accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Meanwhile, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur have lit up with the UAE flag to celebrate the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Khaled, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia.

The Petronas Twin Towers are among Malaysia’s most prominent tourist attractions.

The economic relations between the two countries are witnessing robust growth and prosperity.

The UAE is Malaysia’s largest economic partner in the Middle East and West Asia, and non-oil trade between the two nations reached roughly $4.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 20% from $3.5 billion in 2020.

Military ties

The annual joint exercise “Desert Tiger” demonstrates the two countries’ desire to share military expertise and improve their military cooperation. The joint exercise is part of a larger effort by the leaders of the two nations to forge illustrious partnership and broaden the sphere of collaboration in order to realise a shared goal of exchanging knowledge and enhancing military capabilities between the two sides to improve performance, combat effectiveness, and teamwork.

On the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023), the ground forces of the two nations inked an agreement for military cooperation in the areas of training, coordination, and exchange of experiences.

Health

Cooperation between the two countries in response to COVID-19 constituted a model of constructive international cooperation in confronting the pandemic and containing its humanitarian repercussions. In March 2020, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying 20,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Malaysia. It also sent in mid-May another plane of medical equipment carrying 14,000 units of disinfectant fluids.

In addition, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Al Nahyan Foundation provided food aid during the month of Ramadan 2020 to alleviate the suffering of pandemic victims. More than 100 entities and thousands of individuals have benefited from those efforts.

Culture & Education

The demographics and cultural diversity of the UAE and Malaysia reflect the values of tolerance and moderation shared by the two nations.

Malaysia is an educational destination for Emirati students pursuing studies in its universities, particularly in the fields of management, accounting, and law.

ALSO READ: UAE firm eyes huge opportunities in Saudi mobility sector

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]