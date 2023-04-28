Bangladesh Army chief meets top defence brass in India

Bangladesh Army Chief General Ahmed received a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi…reports Asian Lite News

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed who’s on a three-day visit to India laid a wreath to the war heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed anti-terrorism collaboration and ways to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two nations. General Pande and General Ahmed also signed an implementing arrangement for the training of Peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, “General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed #COAS, #Bangladesh Army and discussed ways to further strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies.”

In another tweet, he said, “An Implementing Arrangement for training of Peacekeepers deployed in United Nations #Peacekeeping operations was also signed in presence of both the Chiefs.”

In another tweet, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, “General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff #COAS, #BangladeshArmy, laid a wreath at National War Memorial #NWM & received a Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock. The General Officer is on a three-day visit to #India.”

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed also held discussions on issues of bilateral and regional interest, as well as avenues to further build upon the historic defence ties between the armed forces of two countries.

General Ahmed is the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai scheduled on April 29. He will visit the Officers Training Academy Museum and interact with the cadets of the passing out course.



The Ministry of Defence said that India and Bangladesh share the historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971. The active engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of Service Chiefs, conduct of the inaugural Annual Defence Dialogues by the Defence Secretaries, Tri-services and Service-specific Staff Talks.

The exchange visits of Bangladesh Mukti Jodhas and Indian war veterans take place every year in December to mark the Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka and Kolkata, the ministry officials added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The ties between the two nations reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership. (ANI)

