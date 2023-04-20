Beattie resigns as SNP treasurer after arrest

Beattie’s arrest came shortly before First Minister Humza Yousaf was due to make his first major statement in Holyrood, setting out his priorities in office…reports Asian Lite News

The SNP’s treasurer Colin Beattie has been released without charge after his arrest earlier on Tuesday.

Beattie, who has been in the role for a number of years, was detained by officers investigating the party’s funding and finances.

Police later announced he had been released and said they would send a report to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, Scotland’s prosecutors.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A 71-year-old man who was arrested earlier today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Beattie’s arrest came shortly before First Minister Humza Yousaf was due to make his first major statement in Holyrood, setting out his priorities in office.

Speaking in parliament, the new SNP leader said being first minister was “not without its challenges” – to laughter from fellow MSPs – but he insisted he was focused on the “genuinely difficult challenges” facing Scotland.

However, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar branded Yousaf a “lame duck” first minister, leading a party engulfed in “scandal”. “In three short weeks, we already have a lame duck first minister and a lame duck government,” he said, adding that Scotland needed a “new energy” that Mr Yousaf could not provide.

Yousaf – who attempted to offer a “fresh start” in his speech in Holyrood – admitted to Sky News that Beattie’s arrest was “not helpful”.

Asked whether he was “surprised” at the news of Beattie’s arrest, he said: “Of course I’m surprised when one of my colleagues is arrested.”

Despite the development, Beattie has not been suspended from the SNP, Mr Yousaf told reporters earlier.

“I’ve said already that people are innocent until they are proven guilty,” he added.

Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive and Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, was detained by police earlier this month in connection with the investigation into the party’s finances.

He was later released without charge pending further investigations after an 11-hour detention.

At the same time that he was in police custody, detectives seized a £100,000 motorhome from outside the home of one of Mr Murrell’s elderly relatives.

