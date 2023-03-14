Dialogue is key to Iran-Saudi consensus: Prince Faisal

On Friday, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced a historic agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of heightened tensions…reports Asian Lite News

The agreement to restore ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran underscores the joint desire by both sides to “resolve disputes through communication and dialogue”, said Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

However, he added, “This does not mean that we have reached a resolution to all outstanding differences between our two countries.”

China mediated the deal.

Prince Faisal told Asharq Al Awsat in remarks published on Sunday: “We, in the kingdom, hope to open a new page with Iran and enhance the prospects for co-operation in a way that reflects positively on the consolidation of security and stability, and the advancement of development and prosperity, not only in our two countries but in the region as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s mission to the United Nations has said that the restoration of ties will contribute to finding a political solution to the war in Yemen.

“The restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran [would] speed the ceasefire, help launch a national discussion, and build an inclusive national administration in Yemen,” the Iranian UN mission stated on Sunday, according to IRNA.

Since its outbreak in 2014, the conflict in Yemen has been fought on a battlefield where Riyadh and Tehran have supported opposing parties. The Arab Coalition was established by Saudi Arabia to defend the Yemeni government, which is recognised internationally, militarily against the Houthi movement, which is backed by Iran.

Meanwhile, based on the trilateral agreement whereby China would host and sponsor talks between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, “Proceeding from their shared desire to resolve the disagreements between them through dialogue and diplomacy, and in light of their brotherly ties.”

