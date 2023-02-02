Dubai records 5.5% growth in energy demand

The increase reflects the robust performance of Dubai’s economy, population growth, and expansion across all key activities…reports Asian Lite News

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced a 5.5% increase in energy demand in Dubai for 2022, reaching 53,180 GWh compared to 50,401 GWh in 2021.

The increase reflects the robust performance of Dubai’s economy, population growth, and expansion across all key activities. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA aims to develop efficient infrastructure and increase production capacity to meet growing demand while incorporating smart technologies.

The company has outperformed major European and American utilities with a reduced line loss of 2.2% and a world-record low electricity Customer Minutes Lost of 1.19 minutes per customer.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]